BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – With the WV Dickens Christmas Festival and Faire to soon be held on Dec. 3, they are asking the public to fill out their last few vacancies. According to a release from the WV Dickens Christmas Festival, the event is set to take place at Jawbone Park in Buckhannon, beginning at 2 p.m. and ending at 7 p.m.

WV Dickens Christmas Festival and Faire poster

They are asking for any artisans or vendors who wish to attend to dress up as Jacob Marley’s ghost, Ghost of Christmas Present, Ghost of Christmas yet to come and a second Scrooge. There is no artisan/vendor fee and registration is required by Nov. 25.

Due to limited space, applications should be turned in as soon as possible via email DickensChristmasFestival.wv@gmail.com, or mailing an application to 11 East Main Street, Buckhannon WV 26201

While the event begins at 2 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m., vendors are expected to be set up by 1 p.m. and packed up at 6 p.m.

The event will be held outdoors so those attending should dress accordingly. While parts of the venue are covered, each vendor is responsible for bringing their own tables, chairs and canopies, according to the release. Electricity will also be available.

The rules for artisans/vendors who apply include:

1. Artisans MUST be dressed in period attire or cannot participate-NO EXCEPTIONS.

2. An application is a commitment to show. Please notify us before Monday, November 28th if you are unable to attend.

3. This be an outdoor event where inclement weather may occur! wear your breaches and pantaloons!

4. All booths must be completely set up before start time on the date of the event. Booths are not to be broken down prior to the close of the event. GOODS MUST BE HANDMADE. FOOD Vendors MUST stay within the parameters

5. Exhibitors will provide own tents (if applicable), tables, chair, heaters, etc.

6. No pets allowed.

7. Personal items must be kept under tables. Display racks and tables shall be kept neat. Table clothes/table skirts are encouraged.

8. To avoid a flea market atmosphere, we request that booth proprietors refrain from “mark-down” sale items except for the final three hours on Saturday.

9. Children must be supervised at all times.

10. Every vendor & exhibitor is responsible for a thorough clean-up of the craft area. Please dispose of trash properly.

11. One group per spot. No spots shall be shared by more than one group

For those with questions, you can call (304) 472-5445 or message their Facebook Page.