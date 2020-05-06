Citizens Bank donates $100,000 to Stockert Youth Center in Buckhannon for new project

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – An Upshur County youth center is getting a major boost to its plans for a new gym.

Citizens Bank donated $100,000 on Monday to the building fund for the Stockert Youth Center in Buckhannon. The money is the largest gift the center has recieved so far.

The center provides after-school activities for youth in the area and other arts activities for the community. Mayor David McCauley explained that the center’s services are needed to support the city.

Artistic rendering of the Stockert addition

“Unlike cities around us, Bridgeport, Elkins, Morgantown, Fairmont, we don’t have a YCMA. This is the only show in town, so it’s very important for after-school programs, arts programs, athletic programs that we develop this space for our kids,” McCauley said.

The centerpiece of the new facility will be a new basketball gym, but it will also include an indoor walking and biking track and a special event space for the community. The city is also applying for grant funding from the state to put towards the new addition.

McCauley explained that he hopes to break ground on the facility later this year.