BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) courses and the Citizen Police Academy will be making their return in February.

According to an announcement from the Buckhannon Police Department (BPD), Buckhannon Volunteers In Police Service, Upshur County CERT and the Upshur County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM), the training programs were put on hiatus due to COVID but will both soon be available to the public again.

During the Citizen Police Academy, “students will participate in classroom and hands-on education, gaining a better understanding of the daily activities performed by our BPD officers,” the release said.

The CERT course is available to those who are 18 and older and will have students “participate in classroom and hands-on education, gaining a better understanding of how to help others until professional emergency responders arrive.”

Classes will be held on Tuesdays beginning at 6 p.m. starting Feb. 7, running 2 and a half to 3 hours each and will take place at the Buckhannon Police Department (24 South Florida Street) in the Community Training Room.

Due to limited seats, those interested have until Feb. 1 to register for the courses.

Registration forms for each class can be filled out here:

You can register for a class by contacting the BPD at 304-472-5723 or emailing timsmith@buckhannonpolice.com or the Upshur County DHSEM at 304-472-4983 or emailing scwykoff@upshurcounty.org.