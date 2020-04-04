City of Buckhannon announces additional safety measures to limit spread of COVID-19

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The Mayor of Buckhannon, Dave McCauley, announced extra safety precautions that will be put into place to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and to enforce social distancing.

McCauley stated that the following measures are in addition those that have already been placed:

In addition to the closure of all city facilities, which was announced on March 19, city playgrounds and parks will now be closed to the public until further notice. The parks that are entirely closed to the public include: City Park on Park Street, North Buckhannon Riverfront Park, Fred Brooke Park, Harley Brown/Rotary Park, Stockert Youth and Community Center playground and the Buckhannon Dog Park. The city will be also be removing all picnic tables from Jawbone Park, although Jawbone Park and the River Trail will not be closed. Those who refuse to comply, according to the statement, will be subject to a citation for trespassing and or obstruction of justice.

The city’s wast collection board will be adhering closely to the West Virginia Public Service Commission’s advice regarding garbage collection. To protect waste crew, garbage must be placed in a bin, bagged and tightly sealed. Garbage not meeting the criteria, will not be picked up.

All grocery and convenience stores located within city limits must post signage on their main entrance points no later than Monday, April 6, that urges customers to shop alone and to discourage as much possible entry of those under the age of 16. The signage also must direct social distancing of at least six feet between customers within the store. Stores who have questions should contact city hall at (304) 472-1651 for assistance.

All people who travel to Buckhannon should practice appropriate social distancing and should stay six feet from one another when in any public space. Those intentionally violating the distancing requirement will be subject to citation.

Groups of 10 or more people is strictly prohibited in all public spaces. According to officials, this will be closely monitored by law enforcement and those who do not follow this may receive a citation.

Travel by residents to places outside of the community is strongly discouraged, as are visitors from outside of the community.

City officials are recommending that all residents practice self-quarantine measures to the maximum extent possible until the health threat has passed. Officials are advising residents to limit trips to the grocery store to once per week.

The Mayor explained that these measures are put in place to help keep all residents and essential workers safe. City officials are said to be working closely with county and state health department officials to monitor the situation.

