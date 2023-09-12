BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Sept. 7, the mayor of Buckhannon announced that from now on, Sept. 9 through 16 will annually be recognized as Patriot Week in the city.

For many years, the City of Buckhannon has honored 9/11 as Patriot Day. However, this year, the city decided to expand this effort to a week-long event. The Patriot Week Proclamation that was signed by Mayor Robbie Skinner states, “as we remember the victims of 9/11, we must also provide for those who responded.”

In honor of this week of remembrance, the local American Legion Post 7 is hosting several different events to celebrate local veterans and provide them with resources that they may need. All of the staff at this center are veterans, with many of them having served in Vietnam.

Mike Wallace, the commander of American Legion Post 7 said that he and other Vietnam veterans “weren’t particularly welcomed sometimes when we came home,” and as a result, the staff at the center have worked hard to make sure every veteran is properly welcomed. “But now, we’re working really hard to get them the services and the kind of assistance they need,” he added.

Wallace said that many military people particularly struggled during the post-9/11 era. “It was really rough. We had people going back there five, six, seven, eight times, and it created a lot of issues—not just physical, but mental.” He also said that veteran suicide is a major concern today, which is why it’s important to make sure veterans are receiving proper care.

American Legion Post 7 held a Veteran’s Appreciation Breakfast Saturday, Sept. 9 that was free for veterans and their family members. Tuesday evening, they will be having a regular post meeting to put together arrangements for other local events. Honorably discharged veterans and family members are able to attend the meetings and get a free meal on the second Tuesday of each month.

On Sept. 13, staff from the VA Medical Center in Clarksburg are coming to the Upshur Senior Center in partnership with the American Legion Post 7 to enroll veterans into the VA health care system. These VA personnel will also create VA photo ID cards for new enrollees, renew expired ID cards, as well as answer questions relating to compensation and pension benefits. This is a part of the community’s PACT Act outreach, and the staff will also be doing screenings to test for toxic substances in those affected.

This coming Saturday, Sept. 16, Post 7 will also be welcoming three VA certified service officers to aid veterans in filing or checking the status of potential claims. By doing this, the local American Legion hopes to provide those who served in the community with access to important resources.

Surviving spouses can also come get help with filing claims, as many of them need support as well. “We have many of our veterans and when they die, the spouses are left behind and need some assistance. We work hard to ensure that we don’t forget them either,” Mike Wallace added.

Wallace hopes that through these expanded efforts, it will bring more attention to veterans and urge the community to do more, helping serve the veteran community to a greater extent. Wallace said that Buckhannon’s advocacy for local veterans has exceeded that of other surrounding cities, but added that “we’re doing it because it’s the right thing to do.”

For community members that can’t participate in these events, Wallace said that the best way you can honor veterans in your community this week is to say thank you. For veterans that served in Vietnam, he said it’s more meaningful to tell them welcome home. “I did five trips over there, and I never got welcomed home,” he added, regarding his own experience as a Vietnam veteran.

“If I see someone with a Vietnam Veteran’s hat on, he’s my brother. If it’s a woman, she’s my sister,” Wallace stated. “We all interact like that, but the one thing you’ll always hear us say is ‘welcome home’ to one another.”

The American Legion Post 7 is also working with local organizations to put together Christmas boxes for local veterans this upcoming holiday season.