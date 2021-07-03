City of Buckhannon kicks off Fourth of July with Festival Fridays celebration

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The City of Buckhannon hosted Festival Fridays in Jawbone Park in Buckhannon with a night of free family entertainment.

For the kids, there were inflatable bounce houses and games to play, along with concerts in the amphitheater. Community leaders said the idea is to strengthen the community and its residents.

Local crafters and artisan vendors were on hand, as well as local farmers to sell their goods at the festival.

“It’s just an opportunity to, for free entertainment, and there’s food, and things for the kids to do, and just try to make things that are welcoming, and get people out,” said C.J. Rylands, Executive Director of Create Buckhannon.

Also, residents of Barbour County were able to help the Philip Barbour football team by paying gate admissions to watch some fireworks from the fairgrounds to kick off the Fourth of July weekend.