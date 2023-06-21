BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Buckhannon has received a $100,000 grant that will go toward future development projects.

The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) provided the funding, which the city can begin using on July 1.

The funding will allow the Region VII Planning and Development Council to build capacity within organizations and handle an influx of new projects, as well as create additional resources for local developments across the Appalachian region.

The American Rescue Plan Act and the Infrastructure Investment Jobs Act provide resources for communities for infrastructure. The council will work to help them accomplish their goals.

“We’ll help them manage those, you know, those projects on their behalf to make sure that, you know, they get, they get, um, implemented according to, to all the federal and state, um, funding requirements and policies. So, you know, we’re very, very instrumental in, in making sure our communities, you know, are, are taking advantage of these opportunities,” said Shane Whitehair, executive director of the Region VII Planning and Development Council.

The grant will allow Buckhannon to hire extra staff members to handle the number of projects that are currently in development.

The city is matching the grant dollar-for-dollar under a two-year grant period that will fund the city from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2025.