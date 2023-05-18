BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — It’s Strawberry Festival week in Upshur County, which means lots of fun activities, including several parades, are coming to Buckhannon over the next few days.

The city reminded residents and festival visitors on Thursday that if a vehicle is parked on a route around parade time, it will be towed at the owner’s expense. The route for the parades on Thursday, Friday and Saturday is from Route 20, down Main Street to East Main Street and onto College Avenue.

City ordinance prohibits parking at the following times in that area:

5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 18 – Junior Royalty Parade starts at 6:30

5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 19 – Firemen’s Parade starts at 6:30

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 – Grand Feature Parade starts at 1

There will also be no available parking on Main Street from the end of the parades until midnight on Friday or Saturday because parties and car shows are happening in that area.