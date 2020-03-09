City of Buckhannon to purchase bank drive-thru to expand park

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The city of Buckhannon is purchasing a lot downtown that will help expand Jawbone Park.

City Council voted last week to purchase an old drive-thru bank lot from Citizens Bank. The $200,000 price tag from the city is the same price Citizens Bank paid when it bought the lot from Chase, but as part of the purchase, Citizens will donate $100,000 for work on the city’s youth center.

Mayor David McCauley explained that the purchase will be a win for everyone, because not only will it help out the community but the amount donated will help make this idea a reality.

“This property appraises, or the fair market value of this property, rather, is in the 360 to 370,000 dollar range, and we’re going to net out paying $100,000 for the property, and we need the property. So it’s a good deal any way you look at it,” said McCauley.

McCauley said the city is looking to convert the bank building into public restrooms and a concession stand for park visitors, and add green space to the park, too.