BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – West Virginia Wesleyan College held a commencement ceremony for the class of 2020 graduates on May 8.

While most graduates were already off pursing their career in other states, 50 were able to come back and celebrate their accomplishments.

Many institutions are holding ceremonies for the students who only got to celebrate their accomplishments through an online ceremony due to pandemic restrictions.

“They didn’t get that exclamation point on the end of their college experience, like the students before and after did, so that was really important for us to be able to do that for them, but it didn’t hit me until i saw their faces, this morning, how special it was for them, and for us,” said James Moore, West Virginia Wesleyan College Interim President.

In addition to the 2020 graduates, Moore said one student from the December class of 2019 also celebrated their accomplishments at the commencement ceremony.