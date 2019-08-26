Classes begin at West Virginia Wesleyan College

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Some area high schools weren’t the only educational institutions headed back to class on Monday.

Students at West Virginia Wesleyan College returned to campus over the weekend and started their semester Monday morning.

College officials said they’re glad to have the energy of students back on campus, but seeing them all around the city of Buckhannon is encouraging, too.

“Just to see students back and being in the community is exciting for us in our quest to continue to try to be good partners in the community,” said WVWC Dean of the Faculty James Moore. “So the students are the life blood of the institution, so when they’re back in the community, we feel like we’re that much more closely connected to Buckhannon.”

The college is also putting final touches on a renovated and reorganized library designed with students needs in mind.