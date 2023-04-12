BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Upshur County held a public swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday for its new sheriff, Mike Coffman.

After the passing of the county’s previous sheriff Virgil Miller last week, Coffman stepped into the role almost immediately, having been a deputy sheriff since 1997.

“It’s not something I wanted this way,” Coffman said in an interview with 12 News after the ceremony. “I’d rather have gotten elected through the proper channels, but I think I’ll do the best job I can possibly do. I’m honored to be serving as sheriff.”

Coffman and Miller served side by side in the sheriff’s department, and Coffman said that Miller was an important mentor for him. Coffman’s father David was also a previous Upshur County Sheriff and passed away in 2022.

Sheriff Coffman delivered a brief address to the gathered people and officers of Upshur County but mostly wants people to know that residents will remain the department’s top priority and that anyone should feel free to talk to him if they need help.

“I’m a phone call away. They can reach me at the office, they can flag me down when I’m out patrolling around. I’m gonna be out in the community. I’m not just gonna be in the office I’m gonna be out and about, and I want them to know that I’m there, I’ll listen, and if there’s a problem, they can reach out to me.”

You can watch Coffman’s full swearing-in speech in the player below.

In 2022, Mike Coffman received a Purple Heart award after being shot in the line of duty during an active shooter situation on Interstate 79 last June.