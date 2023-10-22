BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Colonial Arts Center in Buckhannon officially opened its doors on Saturday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The 100-year-old theater was abandoned and even condemned for several years, until the city purchased it in 2016 for $60,000.

The city has since been working hard on its re-entry to Main Street, becoming a multi-million-dollar project according to Buckhannon’s mayor, Robbie Skinner. According to Skinner, the building was stripped down completely and everything was re-done.

“This place has always been special to our community. It’s been a centerpiece of our community for many years, and we knew we wanted to restore it. You see from the façade out front to the interior we really tried to emulate the historical aspect of it and make it look like it did when it was in its glory back in the 60s and 70s,” Skinner said.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the Colonial Arts Center (WBOY Photo))

It is the hope of the center’s manager, Anne Wilson, that Buckhannon joins other cities across West Virginia with their arts and theater programs. She said before the theater was opened, something had been missing in the city of Buckhannon.

The theater’s first show will be in early November with tickets available on the Colonial Arts Center website.