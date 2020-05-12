Colonial Theater gallery ready for opportunity to hold dedication

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Buckhannon officials said plans to dedicate a new art gallery are in the works.

The city was ready to dedicate a new art gallery at the renovated Colonial Theater downtown on March 14, but the coronavirus precautions put those plans on hold. The gallery’s opening exhibit includes art from K-12 students in Upshur County Schools.

Mayor David McCauley explained that was a natural choice to open the new space.

“While there will be adult usage with Buckhannon Community Theater, Buckhannon Choral Society, Strawberry Festival events, it’s mostly day in and day out about our kids, so it’s natural that we wanted to feature kids,” said McCauley.

When it’s done, McCauley said the theater facility will work with the nearby Stockert Youth Center to provide a wider range of arts programming for kids in the community.

Both the theater and Stockert Youth Center are the focus of large construction projects in the city.

McCauley said the two projects were priorities so the city could support a wider variety of activities for kids around the area.