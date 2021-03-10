Colonial Theater renovations making progress towards expansion

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Work continues on the renovation of a Buckhannon landmark.

The Colonial Theater has been getting closer to opening more of its facility, even during the pandemic.

The art gallery opened to the public last year, and officials involved in the project said they’ve started putting up walls for art studio space as well.

ART26201 President Bryson VanNostrand said there’s already a demand for the space.

“We’ve got events scheduled already in October and November, we’ve got events actually scheduled even this June, so there’s things happening, but the whole project has been broken up into multiple phases of, I guess you’d say, incremental usage,” VanNostrand said.

VanNostrand hopes to restore the theater to once again offer a venue for the arts that has been missing from the county for some time.