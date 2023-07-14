BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Summer interns were celebrated by the Community Care of West Virginia (CCWV) on Friday as they completed their six-year program.

The 2023 summer internship program accepted 15 students that ranged from sophomores to seniors, from Buckhannon-Upshur High School.

Leah Chidester, CCWV’s Project Coordinator and Internship Director, told 12 News about the importance of having this program.

“Creating a network for our students and interns here within our community so they can carry that with them for future endeavors. We really want them to have a system of support, whether that be people, resources, and those things to help them succeed in life,” Chidester said.

The interns learned various workplace skill sets within these departments, which help them explore careers that are available within the community and learn life skills in the process.

“Our youth is our future, and they are worth our investment,” Chidester said.

One student who was a part of the summer internship program for both years has now been hired for a full-time position within the agency.

For more information about Community Care of WV, you can visit their website at www.ccwv.org.