BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Community Care of West Virginia has been ranked as one of the top rated federally qualified health centers.

The ranking comes from the Health Resources and Services Administration, Information Data System. As a result of the recent data reported, Community Care of West Virginia received badges for the following:

Health center quality leaders

Access enhancer

Health disparities reducer

Advancing hit for quality

COVID-19 public health champion

“Our results in the HRSA UDS review reflect the success we have had in delivering care, improving patient access and outcomes and reducing costs,” said Trish Collett, Chief Operations Officer of Community Care of West Virginia. “Our mission at Community Care has always been complete and comprehensive care, no matter the situation, and these results inspire us to continue on this path.”