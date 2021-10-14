Community Care of WV hosts Recovery and Mental Health Awareness Day in Jawbone Park

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Community Care of West Virginia sponsored a Recovery and Mental Health Awareness Day Thursday at Jawbone Park in Buckhannon. Health officials and those with recovery resources were able to hand out information and resources on risk factors, symptoms, prevention, and treatment of mental health issues while having Community Care Treatment Specialists on hand to assist.

Health officials said the percentage of adults reporting mental health issues is at least five percent higher in West Virginia than the national average.

“It was just, just a way because a lot of people don’t know addiction is still hidden behind the doors and kept in the closet, it’s a family secret. So, this is a way to get it out in the open so it’s no longer a family secret and people know they’re not alone,” said Judy Utley, Peer Recovery Coach with Community Care of West Virginia.

A report by Community Care Connections, the behavioral health and recovery services division of Community Care West Virginia, shows that the impact of mental health and substance use disorder is apparent in the Mountain State. Community Care Connections is using its resources to raise awareness to those disorders.

“I think just trying to increase awareness for all the resources that are available, many people are trying to help, and to help those that we feel are in need, trying to bring people together all in the same place can provide awareness and resources for the community is the goal and hope,” said Benjamin Jackson, MD. Addictionologist.

Health officials also referenced data from America’s Health Rankings that indicate that the percentage of West Virginians who reported their mental health was “not good” for 14 or more days out of the previous 30 has continued to rise since 2011 with a steep increase since 2017.

For more information about Community Care’s Community Connection recovery services, you can visit their website or give them a call at 304.473.2250 Ext. 2126.