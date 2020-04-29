Congresswoman Miller announces funding for state housing authorities

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Housing authorities around the state will soon be getting help to prevent COVID exposure in public housing.

Congresswoman Carol Miller announced more than $3 million in funding to organizations across the state, like for the Housing Authority of the City of Buckhannon.

The grants are part of the CARES Act’s Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds.

In a release, Miller said “together we will get through this pandemic by helping each of our neighbors in need.”

Funds from the grant have also been allocated to authorities in Fairmont, Morgantown, Grafton, Elkins, Clarksburg and Weston.

The a list of allocations in north central West Virginia is below: