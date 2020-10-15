COVID testing continues in Upshur County

TENNERTON, W.Va. – As coronavirus cases rise around the country, so does testing around the area.

Upshur County officials teamed up with the National Guard for another free COVID testing day this afternoon.

Crews set up at Buckhannon-Upshur High School from noon to 4 p.m. to help identify those affected by the virus.

They explained that while getting accurate numbers is important, the best thing to combat the virus is still to remember the basics.

“Wear your PPE, your face masks, wash your hands, do your social distancing, and follow what your local health department advises you to do,” said Brian Shreves, Upshur County director of the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Testing will continue again from noon to 4 p.m. tomorrow at the high school, with locations next week to be decided based on where the county stands this weekend.