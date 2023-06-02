BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Diversified Assessment and Therapy Services celebrated the grand opening of their Buckhannon office on Friday.

Diversified Assessment and Therapy Services has been in north central West Virginia for quite a while with several locations around the state, but they opened the new location to better serve members who live in Buckhannon and the surrounding areas.

The business provides services for individuals who have severe and profound disabilities. Some of the services they provide include but are not limited to, RN services, LPM services and in-home care. Diversified Assessment and Therapy Services said that they are happy to begin this adventure in Buckhannon and connect with the community.

“It’s phenomenal to finally be able to you know, cut the ribbon today and be happy, you know bring our members, bring our, our staff here, get everybody, uh the community aware of what we’re doing. It’s truly tremendous to have this available for our community,” said Cody Thompson, Executive Director of Diversified Assessment and Therapy Bridgeport and Buckhannon Offices.

The company is very big on community engagement and staff enjoy talking their members out to do fun things around the community.

“Taking them out into fun things to like going to the game farm, or taking them to, out to even fishing and stuff like that. Making sure our members are really involved in the community as much as possible, said Thompson.

For more information on Diversified Assessment and Therapy Services, you can visit datswv.com.