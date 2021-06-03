Do It For Babydog: get your stickers for preorder here

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The legend of Babydog Justice continues to grow.

One West Virginia artist, named WonderfullyWeirdArt, from Buckhannon, has Babydog Justice stickers for preorder.

Babydog Justice was trending May 28 on Twitter after Gov. Jim Justice used Babydog as the mascot for West Virginia’s vaccine lottery.

“She wants you vaccinated so badly, and she’s going to be the one to lead us through all these incentives,” said Justice.

The stickers are $5 and have free shipping. The Etsy artist said, “We will ship orders AS SOON AS POSSIBLE. Likely give us 2 weeks for this one, memes move fast but we cannot.”

Order the stickers here.

