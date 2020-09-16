Dollar General issues literacy grant for an Upshur County elementary school

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A national convenience store chain has donated to an Upshur County elementary school.

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation gave a $2,000 grant to Washington District Elementary School this month. The funds will go to sourcing downloadable materials for students to take home and study while pandemic restrictions are ongoing. Principal Gabrielle Rhodes said having those resources is critical for a rural school like hers.

“Our families, many of them, have limited internet access or just don’t have the bandwidth on their internet to be able to download and run certain programs,” said Rhodes

The school is also offering guidance to families who need help learning how to access resources in the devices their students take home.