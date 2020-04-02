Domino’s, other pizza places, help to feed children in Upshur County

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – An Upshur County pizza place is helping to keep kids in the county fed during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Buckhannon Domino’s location recently donated more than 600 pizzas to be delivered around the county.

The donations were part of an effort to keep kids fed while schools were closed in the area.

Sam’s Pizza, Fox’s, Little Caesars and Papa Johns Pizza also teamed up to help fill students’ needs, and the pizzas were delivered with help from America’s Mattress.

Upshur County schools have been working to provide meals for students across the county since schools were closed by the coronavirus pandemic about three weeks ago.