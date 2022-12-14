BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Buckhannon Upshur Chamber of Commerce hosted its holiday lunch on Dec. 14 at the Opera House in Buckhannon. This is the first time in two years the chamber has been able to host their lunch in person due to COVID.

The chamber picks a different organization to donate to each year, and those who attended were asked to bring a donation to benefit the Mountain Cap Child Advocacy Center.

Suggested donations include personal hygiene products, small handheld toys, and Speedway fuel gift cards to assist in the trips to therapy for the children. The chamber has donated to the center from their lunch once before.

“We were the first time that they had ever been chosen to receive a donation, so these kids really need the extra boost, the extra support, so we chose this organization again this year. the children often come with nothing, so we’ve asked for products like toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, items like that,” said Tammy Reger, Buckhannon Upshur Chamber of Commerce executive director.

Anyone not in attendance who wants to contribute to the Mountain Cap Child Advocacy Center can contact the Buckhannon Upshur Chamber of Commerce at (304) 472-1722.