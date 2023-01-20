BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — One of Buckhannon’s most iconic businesses, The Donut Shop, will soon reopen under a new name, according to a press release from its new operator.

Par Mar Stores announced Friday that it’s the new operator of “The Donut Spot” in the building that used to be occupied by The Donut Shop, which closed at the end of 2022.

“When we learned that The Donut Shop planned to close, we knew we had to step in,” Par Mar Stores Company President Brian Waugh said in the release. “We know how much The Donut Shop meant to the residents of Buckhannon and the surrounding areas, so a deal was made for us to be able to operate the location. We know how much people loved The Donut Shop, and we are sure they will love The Donut Spot just as much. We plan no major changes, so we can assure their longtime customers will continue to enjoy the donuts, pepperoni rolls and hot dogs just as they always have. We have made a commitment to the people of the region to continue to provide for them what The Donut Shop always has….delicious foods, just the way they remember.”

The dining area will reopen, according to the release, and drive-through service will continue. A specific opening date wasn’t provided, but the release did say it plans on opening The Donut Spot in early February.

Par Mar, the store chain based in Marietta, Ohio, operates six other businesses in the Buckhannon area according to the release.