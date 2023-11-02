BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — An Upshur County pizzeria is donating a percentage of sales on Thursday to cancer research, and for several of its staff, it’s personal.

Assistant Bob Rowan told 12 News that he lost his mother to cancer about six years ago, and that the owner Sam also lost his father to pancreatic cancer.

“This is really a good thing we’re doing here today,” said Rowan.

The event is happening throughout the day on Thursday, Nov. 2 until the restaurant closes at 10 p.m.

Sam’s offers “fresh, delicious pizza & more,” according to its website, including subs, salads, sweets and specialty items, and advertises a “family-friendly atmosphere.” It even offers a gluten-free pizza dough option.

You can find Sam’s Pizza at 9 Southfork Plaza Dr, Buckhannon, WV 26201, or you can place an order by calling 304-472-0281 or online.