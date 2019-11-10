Elkins clothing store relocates to Buckhannon

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A local business held its grand opening at a new location on Saturday.

The Wooden Hanger was based in Elkins on the five-lane for three years, but owners Kevin and Heather Harris decided to move their shop to downtown Buckhannon near the Trader’s Alley entrance.

The store sells new and gently used items for people of all ages.

“We sell clothes, we sell clothes for the whole family. We sell shoes and accessories and purses for everybody,” said owner Heather Harris.

If interested in donating, community members are invited to bring items into the store during business hours.

The Wooden Hanger is open from 10 a.m until 5 p.m.