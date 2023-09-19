BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Denver Bennett, an escaped inmate from the Pruntytown Correctional Center, has been spotted in Upshur County.

Courtesy: Randolph County Sheriff’s Office

According to a Facebook post from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Bennett was spotted in the Childers Run area of Upshur County on Tuesday. The post shows a picture of a man in a red shirt and blue jeans and asks the public to remain vigilant and not approach Bennett if they see him.

The post also asks the public to report anyone matching the description by calling 304-472-0553.

Bennett has been on the run since last Friday when he escaped from a work release in Elkins that had him and others setting up for the Mountain State Forest Festival.