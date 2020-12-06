Families go Christmas tree hunting for the holidays

FRENCH CREEK, W.Va. – Some families spent their Saturday picking the perfect Christmas Tree for their home this holiday season.

Families went out to French Creek Christmas Tree in Upshur County to choose between a Canaan or White Pine Fir Tree to take home.

Co-Owner Matilda Fowler said she and her husband enjoy helping people make memories and that they have seen an increase of people this year in the past 36 years they have been doing it.

“We like watching the people come and the children get to create memories with their families that’s mainly why we’re still doing this,” explained Fowler. “We really do enjoy, and we like to look on our Facebook page we like to go back and look at pictures that have been posted because naturally, we can’t go out with everyone.”

Fowler stated there seems to be a larger demand for real trees, she thinks it is because people want something bright and positive in their lives during this time.

Since the French Creek Christmas Tree is having such high demand, they have limited their hours from Friday-Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

“We may end up having to close a little earlier than we had anticipated because we can’t cut into the next year’s supply,” said Fowler.

French Creek Christmas Tree plans to remain open until December 20, 2020. To learn more information or stay updated on their hours you can visit their website and Facebook Page.