Farm Bureau hosts ceremony for FFA honorees

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – FFA students in Upshur and Lewis County were honored with their state degrees at the West Virginia Farm Bureau’s office on Tuesday.

The 10 students who earned the degree complete leadership activities and educational requirements, among other qualifications. The ceremony was held to replace the state FFA convention which was held virtually this year.

Upshur County school officials emphasized that they’re proud of their students’ success and hope to build its agricultural program in the future.

“Our county’s committed to that. So programs like our ag program and FFA are going to change, but they’re going to be around, and we’re going to put a lot of emphasis into those programs,” said BUHS Principal Eddie Vincent.

Bios for each student earning a degree were read and House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw spoke at the ceremony.