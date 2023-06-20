WHEELING, W.Va. (WBOY) — The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia has assembled a team of specialists to investigate alleged misspending of federal COVID relief money in the Upshur County school system.

That team includes a white collar crimes prosecutor, an investigator from the U.S. Department of Education’s Officer of the Inspector General and a West Virginia state trooper who specializes in fraud cases.

12 News spoke with U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld in his office in Wheeling. While he won’t give specifics about the state of the investigation, he did offer some insight into how the investigation will proceed.

“Any time you have money that was pushed out as a result of the CARES Act or some of the other legislation passed by Congress to address the pandemic and there’s even a suspicion that there was wrongdoing, we’re going to take a look at it,” Ihlenfeld said.

While it’s been less than a week since the West Virginia Department of Education seized control of the Upshur County school system, Ihlenfeld cautions that the investigation will won’t happen quickly.

“We owe it to the people of Upshur County and the US taxpayers to get it right. But it won’t happen overnight,” Ihlenfeld said. “What I can promise is that we’re not going to drag our feet. We’re going to move as quickly as we can, but at the same time, we don’t want to overlook anything and that takes time.”

A “Special Circumstance Review” of Upshur County schools flagged tens of thousands of dollars in questionable spending of COVID money on staff retreats and restaurant expenses. That state audit only examined one percent of spending in the school system.