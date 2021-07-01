Fire officials encourage caution when using fireworks

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Area fire officials are also encouraging West Virginia residents to be smart with fireworks over the Fourth of July weekend.

Firefighters with the Buckhannon Fire Department said anyone launching fireworks should first be sure they are in an area where launching fireworks is permitted.

And as much as kids may enjoy the show, they suggest parents should be cautious even with some simple equipment.

“Watch the kids with the sparklers. The sparklers can get hot enough that it can cause third degree burns instantly, and they shouldn’t be setting off any fireworks that they’re too young to use,” said Bridgeport Fire Department Firefighter, Ethan Smith.

Smith also said to consider both nearby pets and neighbors with PTSD who may be affected by the flashing lights and loud noises.