BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — During the colder seasons, many stay home cuddled up in their blankets, but not everyone has that luxury. Upshur County residents are doing their part to make sure those without homes are taken care of this winter.

The second annual “Presby Backpacks for the Homeless” project is underway at the First Presbyterian Church of Buckhannon.

The project first started last year and gave 25 backpacks to individuals experiencing homelessness in Upshur County. Due to the project’s success, organizers doubled the size of the project to 50 backpacks this year.

“It feels tremendous really, it’s very heartbreaking to see homeless individuals and know that we do not have a shelter, and know what they are facing and feel helpless. I think most of us feel helpless, so it just gives me and others volunteering an opportunity to you know that we are actually doing something. We are you know, taking an action to help these human beings,” Organizer Kim Howard said.

To make the project a reality, New Life Congregational Innovation Grants were awarded by the Presbytery of West Virginia. The backpacks were distributed to multiple social, community and religious organizations that are currently helping those in need in Upshur County.

The backpacks contain a mylar emergency tent, mylar emergency sleeping bag, mylar emergency blanket, a fleece blanket, gloves, a scarf, waterless shower wipes, lighters, mini flashlights with batteries, hot hands and hot feet and a toboggan.

The kit also included a reusable water bottle, Narcan kit, hygiene kit, first aid kit, notebooks, pens, hand lotion, hand sanitizer and lip balm, as well as a laminated list of numerous free meals and food distribution sites, crisis hotlines, housing resources and other phone numbers.

Along with emergency supplies, the backpacks also contain light-weight, single-serve food items such as tuna, chicken, salmon, pork and Spam pouches. An attached canvas cinch sack contained food items that could be crushed such as Saltine and Ritz cracker sleeves and sandwich cracker variety packs.