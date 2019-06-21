FirstEnergy donates $10k to Colonial Theater

by: Erica Young

BUCKHANNON, W.Va . -The Colonial Theater in Buckhannon received a major donation on Friday from FirstEnergy.

The $10,000 donation will go towards renovations that are currently in progress. The building was almost completely cleared out and studios for acting classes, new stages, and a cinema are being built.

The city is hopeful that this will draw more people in and create more exposure to theater.

“We do athletics pretty well in Buckhannon-Upshur, but this adds a whole other dimension relative to arts appreciation. I’d be remiss if I didn’t thank FirstEnergy for contributing their very gracious and generous gift here today,” said Buckhannon mayor David McCauley.

Guests were also given a tour of the building to see a preview of the renovations.

