BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has ordered that flags will fly at half-staff on Saturday, April 8 in honor of the life of Upshur County Sheriff Virgil Douglas “Skipper” Miller, who died at age 69 earlier this week.

Miller was the longest-serving active Sheriff in West Virginia, according to a press release from Jim Justice’s Office, being elected to his 5th term as Sheriff of Upshur County in 2020.

Before he was elected to the position, he served as a Magistrate in Upshur County and as Chief of the Buckhannon Police Department for three years, and he served in law enforcement in Lewis County and began his career with the Webster County Sheriff’s Office in 1977 after serving in the United States Army as part of the military police in Heidelberg, Germany.

All flags at state-owned facilities in Lewis, Upshur, and Webster counties will be displayed at half-staff, from dawn to dusk on Saturday to commemorate his life and service, Gov. Justice proclaimed.

