Flash flooding causes concerns for Buckhannon, Upshur County residents

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – After the remnants of Hurricane Ida came through the area starting Tuesday night and heavier rains continued Wednesday morning, authorities in Buckhannon were out making sure that localized flooding didn’t get any worse.

Scenes on Wednesday morning were certainly dramatic, with water running across roads and filling up culverts all around the area. Buckhannon Police Chief Matt Gregory said it doesn’t take much water on a road to have some concerns.

“When you get a few inches of water on the street and it’s obviously creating an issue, not only for vehicular traffic driving through it but also the houses and others that are in the area as well,” Gregory said.

And early in the afternoon, schools in Upshur County actually dismissed early due to worries about rain later in the day and to ensure that families could get their kids back without worrying about the roads.

“We’ve been out since early this morning driving the roads checking the waters and looking to see how the state of the roads were and if we could get through. So many of the roads when we take our students home, we’ll have to make plans to meet parents in different places to get our students home safely,” said Upshur County Superintendent Sara Stankus.

A lull in the rain Wednesday afternoon gave much of the waters a chance to finally lower back down, but Chief Gregory says his department will still be prepared until the rest of the possible threat passes for good.

“We’re continuing to monitor the weather and monitor the level of the river, but really the river wasn’t the issue today, it was the flash flooding, that’s why it was localized to just specific neighborhoods,” Gregory said.

Gregory said the lack of rain over the past few weeks helped make sure the flooding wasn’t too severe around the area, but that his department will still be watching as more rain was expected to come through Wednesday evening.