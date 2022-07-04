FRENCH CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — There is a you-pick blueberry farm in Upshur County with thousands of blueberry bushes. Floral Acres has 3,000 blueberry bushes, and some of them were planted as long as 20 years ago. The organic blueberries are $2.50 per pint.

Bears, birds and Japanese beetles have gotten a hold of the crop this year, according to owner Dinah Campi, so she encourages visitors to call first and check on the available pickings at that time.

“It’s something the family can do together for one thing, you have all these bushes and everything, but they each have a bucket. It’s something that’s a good get-together, and a lot of groups like girl scouts and different clubs will have different outings and they plan on coming up, and it’s something that they can do together as a group,” said Dinah Campi, Floral Acres Owner.

Floral Acres You Pick Blueberry Farm is closed on Sundays and Wednesdays, and on all other days, they’re open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

On the same property as the blueberry farm, Campi runs a boutique for wedding, prom and homecoming dresses named Dinah’s Boutique. On display, she houses a wedding dress that’s more than 70 years old.

The 70-year-old wedding gown was used as a trade-in for a mother looking to buy her daughter a dress.

You can find the farm at 385 Bridal Ridge Rd. in French Creek.