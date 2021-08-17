Foundation for Better Schools in Upshur County in the running for $25k grant

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The Foundation for Better Schools in Upshur County has a chance to win $25,000, and it needs the public’s help.

The foundation and its campaign, “Go Wild Feed a Child” has been selected in the top 200 for the State Farm Neighborhood Assist Grant Program.

The public votes on organizations they want to see win, and those in the top 40, after voting commences, will each receive $25,000.

The flyer the Foundation for Better Schools in Upshur County created for the voting

Officials from the Foundation for Better Schools in Upshur County said they’re very lucky to be given the opportunity since only the first 2,000 applications submitted are accepted. The spots filled in up in only 46 minutes.

“We are really excited about it. You know, our first try at it, just getting out grant application submitted in the top 2,000, and then being selected–yeah, it’s a big honor. And, being the only one in the state also is just a little icing on top,” said Kenna Leonard, Coordinator for the foundation’s backpack program.

Voting starts on Thursday at midnight. You can send 10 votes a day for the 10 days the competition is open.

To vote, click here.