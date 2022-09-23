UPSHUR COUNTY – Foundation for Better Schools in Upshur County will help host local State Farm agent Kelley Tierney’s 5th annual Soup Drive.

Throughout October, the drive hopes to donate 5,000 soup cans in support of backpack programs that feed local children.

The Foundation for Better Schools in Upshur County said the county’s backpack program is a way to be sure kids can keep up on their education, starting with good nutrition.

Canned soup is a popular, shelf-stable, food item that, according to Feeding America, reigns supreme in the pantry.

Donations can be dropped off at: 115 East Main Street, Buckhannon, W.Va. 26201