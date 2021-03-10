Foundation raising funds for Upshur County backpack program

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – An Upshur County organization is asking for help in keeping area students supplied with healthy food.

The Foundation for Better Schools in Upshur County is raising money for the county’s backpack program.

Foundations officials explained that they want to be sure kids can keep up on their education, starting with good nutrition.

The need for this kind of help isn’t going away, either.

“So there’s a need out there, and the kids we’re serving now, we’re finding with this, with this COVID situation, the increase in the needs for meals has gone up ten or twenty percent from what it’s been in the past,” said Foundation President Don Nestor.

Contact Nestor for more information on how to donate at (304) 439-0568.