Fred Eberle Technical Center hosts annual SkillsUSA competition

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – High school students at a local technology center were putting their skills to a different kind of test today.

The annual SkillsUSA competition was held this morning at Fred Eberle Technical Center in Upshur County.

Students in the various programs offered there compete with their peers to demonstrate the craft they’ve been learning.

Organizers and judges said it’s both a fun time, and a leg up on a future career.

“It’s about getting the kids exposed to industry representatives. It’s about letting them showcase what they’ve learned thus far, and it’s about letting them have a good time and understand that what they do is worthwhile, and they take pride in their work,” said FETC teacher Robert Lowther.

“These guys can come out and as they get a journeyman’s license through this program, they can go and start work after graduation,” said journeyman electrician Austin Moss, a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) who was there to act as a judge for the electrician program.

Winners at Eberle will go on to compete in the state competition later this year.