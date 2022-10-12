BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The American Legion Post 7 in Buckhannon will host an appreciation breakfast for veterans on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The breakfast is free, but donations are accepted to help the post continue to host events like the breakfast. They will serve pancakes and sausage with breakfast beverages.

The breakfast is for all veterans, their spouses, and widowers of veterans, who officials say are still a part of their family.

“Because it’s mighty interesting, sometimes when you walk in, and there’s 30 veterans and their wives sitting in here, and they’re telling stories between each other, you know, ‘where were you when…’. A lot of us are Vietnam veterans, so we share that, but also welcome any veteran of any era,” said Commander Mike Wallace, Buckhannon American Legion Post 7.

The American Legion Post 7 in Buckhannon hosts appreciation breakfasts once every three months to bring veterans together for company and conversation.