BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Pallottine Foundation of Buckhannon held a grant writing workshop on Oct. 12 at the Brushy Fork Event Center in Buckhannon.

Leaders of many non-profit organizations attended the free workshop. Officials say the purpose was to give those organizations the tools they need to successfully apply for grants to keep their operations running.

“What our foundation has decided is that providing the resources for nonprofits to improve how they do their work, will allow them to serve their clients better, so that’s the focus for these capacity building workshops,” said Janell Ray, Pallottine Foundation of Buckhannon executive director.

Alice Ruhnke, President of GrantStation, gave advice on how to write an effective grant application.

“Developing leaders like this at a local level is the only way you can create sustainable change, so we have a lot of organizations in the room who are doing really incredible work and if they don’t have the skills to advocate for that, and have the funding to be able to pull that off, they’re really going to struggle, so being able to build these local leaders is really essential,” Brittney Barlett, Try This West Virginia executive director.

This is the beginning of a series of workshops by the Pallottine Foundation of Buckhannon. The next workshop, Understanding Nonprofit Accounting, will be on Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.