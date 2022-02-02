French Creek Freddie makes Groundhog Day prediction for WV

FRENCH CREEK, W.Va. – It’s Groundhog Day, so on Wednesday, the StormTracker 12 weather team got some help to provide West Virginia’s forecast for the rest of the winter.

People from all over the state gathered in Upshur County on Wednesday to see if French Creek Freddie saw his shadow!

According to tradition, six more weeks of winter can be expected if skies are clear and a groundhog returns to its burrow after getting spooked by seeing its shadow. If skies are cloudy and a groundhog doesn’t see its shadow, an early spring can be expected.

French Creek Freddie mascot at the Groundhog Day celebration (WBOY image)

The West Virginia State Wildlife Center in French Creek hosted meteorologists of all ages for this year’s festivities that started over 40 years ago when the Freddie folklore began.

“In 1978, the then-superintendent got approached by a reporter and asked, ‘Hey! Do you guys have a groundhog?’ He said yeah, we do. ‘So what are you guys doing for Groundhog Day?’ He kinda made something up at the time and rolled with it,” explained Wildlife Biologist Trevor Moore.

The rest was history. The annual event has had wannabe meteorologists wondering if we’re going to have six more weeks of winter or an early spring badgering for answers about the rodent’s accuracy.

“So Freddie is about 40 percent accurate we’re pretty sure,” said Moore. “So, he was right last year. We kinda had an early spring, March had seven days above 70 degrees so I think that means an early spring to me.”

The event has been a lesson for students, especially for members of the French Creek Elementary School choir.

The French Creek Elementary School Choir performing on Groundhog Day (WBOY image)

Choir member Jaden Messenger is interested in Freddie’s prediction with his shadow. “It shows what the groundhog sees, like winter or spring,” Jaden said.

Sorry to disappoint, but French Creek Freddie did indeed see his shadow Wednesday morning, and that means that there is a prediction of six more weeks of cold and potentially snowy weather.