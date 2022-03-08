WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced that three West Virginia school systems will receive funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)’s 2021 Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) School Bus Rebate Awards.

The funds will be put towards “the replacement of old diesel school buses with new electric, diesel, gasoline, propane, or compressed natural gas (CNG) school buses” in accordance with modern emission standards.

“As an original sponsor and supporter of the reauthorized program, I’m excited to see West Virginia receive a total of 12 new school buses with the help of DERA,” Capito said. “DERA is an example of bipartisan, reasonable policy that works. These new buses will be better for the environment and public health.”

“Every West Virginian deserves clean air to breathe, and this investment in clean school buses for Upshur, Lincoln and Barbour counties is great news for our state. These new buses will emit fewer pollutants linked with asthma and lung damage and will help with better air quality across the Mountain State, all while safely taking young West Virginians to and from school every day,” Manchin said.

Individual awardees:

· Barbour County Schools – $40,000 to help purchase two buses

· Lincoln County Schools –$100,000 to help purchase five buses

· Upshur County Board of Education –$100,000 to help purchase five buses