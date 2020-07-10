Gambill Amusements hosts “Socially Distant Social” event to help families have fun during COVID-19

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A social is taking place near downtown Buckhannon in the empty lot off Route 33 across from the Toyota dealership, all while keeping social distancing measures in mind.

Organizers wanted to provide families a safe and fun environment. Attendees had the opportunity to take turns on rides provided by Gambill Amusements, play games and drink ice cold beverages and fair foods.

Gambill Amusement officials said they have put many procedures in place to keep everyone safe and healthy. All employees are wearing masks, hand sanitizer are on every ride and social distancing lines have been placed on the ground.

“It’s hard with everybody being afraid of what’s going on right now but we want to make sure that everyone is welcome and knows that we are doing all that we can to make sure they are safe and healthy,” said Brook Turner, a ride operator.

Gambill Amusement officials stated that they are doing a lot of extra cleaning and sanitizing to maintain the health of the public.