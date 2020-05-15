Gaming center holds online tournaments during pandemic

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – An Upshur County business is working to provide some family fun during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and stay in the minds of its customers at the same time.

JesterLine Gaming Technologies in Buckhannon has been hosting online tournaments of the popular video game Rocket League.

The center is calling the series the Strawberry Classic, to honor the city’s annual Strawberry Festival, which cancelled this year due to COVID-19.

JesterLine Gaming owner Jarod Ramsey said the event is a way to provide some family-friendly fun to their community.

“We wanted to be able to connect to our customers that do not have the opportunity to come in. Some of them do have options to be able to play these games at home, but since they can’t leave their home, this is just one more way that we can stay connected with our clients,” said Ramsey.

You can find more information including the prize pool and how to sign up on JesterLine’s Facebook page.