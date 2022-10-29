ROCK CAVE, W.Va. – A Gold Star Memorial dedication ceremony was held at the Veterans Park in Rock Cave on Oct. 29 at 2 p.m.

The Upshur County Honor Guard performed a 21-gun salute following the dedication read by Betty Jean Gribble, Stargazers Garden Club secretary.

Four Gold Star military families (Cramer, Moore, Gribble and Masters) were recognized for the loss of their loved ones with certificates during the ceremony.

The plaque at the Veterans Park

Certificate Presentation:

US Army- Pearly Bryant Howe

US Army- PFC William Kyle Liston

US Army- PFC Harry Ogle Masters Jr.

US Army- SGT Robert A. Waggy

A moment of silence was held during the ceremony for the loss of Upshur County Commissioner Terry Cutright, who died on Sept. 2, 2022. Marvin Carr played Taps on bagpipes, and Going Home at the end of the ceremony.

Many were in attendance to support the Gold Star families, including the West Virginia Patriot Guard Riders.

“Because what these men and women have done for our country, they paid the ultimate sacrifice, and that’s the least we can do to honor them and remember them, and this is one way to keep memories alive,” said Susan Whitlatch, WV Patriot Guard Riders state captain.

The Patriot Guard Riders have a presence in all 48 continental states, and Guam.

“Sons, daughters, husbands, wives are in the military, so many of them lose their lives fighting for our country, for our freedom, so it’s important to me,” said Gribble.

Gribble has been working on the Gold Star Memorial at the Veterans Park in Rock Cave for the last year, and she said that she has more work that she would like to continue there in the future.