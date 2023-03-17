BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Wesleyan College’s (WVWC) Arts Alive Series will be welcoming its next speaker on March 23 at 7 p.m. in the Greek Alumni Room of the Virginia Thomas Law Center for the Performing Arts.

(WVWC Photo)

Dr. Wesley Fisher, Director of Research for both the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany (Claims Conference) and the World Jewish Restitution Organization, will talk about “The Holocaust and Cultural Genocide,” according to WVWC.

Previously a senior member of the founding staff of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Dr. Fisher was Deputy Director of the Washington Conference on Holocaust-Era Assets and helped with the organization of the Vilnius International Forum on Holocaust-Era Looted Cultural Assets.

He has also been involved in the Einsatzstab Reichsleiter Rosenberg, the Jewish Digital Cultural Recovery Project, and the Task Force for International Cooperation on Holocaust Education, Remembrance and Research (now the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance), among many other accomplishments and roles.

This free event is open to the public.